Stonnington Group LLC Buys Shares of 14,000 Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Stonnington Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,219,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of COF. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 85,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,153,000 after acquiring an additional 10,075 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 134,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,823,000 after acquiring an additional 15,287 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $619,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 62.3% in the 2nd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,316,000 after acquiring an additional 18,149 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 705,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,183,000 after acquiring an additional 11,990 shares during the period. 88.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

In related news, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 6,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.82, for a total value of $993,530.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 6,825 shares of company stock valued at $1,002,042 in the last ninety days. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE COF opened at $134.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.00, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.55. Capital One Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $120.78 and a twelve month high of $177.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $150.92 and a 200 day moving average of $155.44.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.16 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.93 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 38.68%. Capital One Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.29 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 8.94%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on COF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Capital One Financial from $192.00 to $177.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Capital One Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Edward Jones upgraded Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Capital One Financial from $221.00 to $217.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Capital One Financial from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.76.

About Capital One Financial (Get Rating)

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.