Stonnington Group LLC Grows Stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Stonnington Group LLC increased its stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 453.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,325 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $2,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in Moderna in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in Moderna by 2,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in Moderna in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Girard Partners LTD. bought a new stake in Moderna in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Moderna in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 60.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRNA stock opened at $136.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $54.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.82, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $179.05 and its 200 day moving average is $280.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Moderna, Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.34 and a 52-week high of $497.49.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $11.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.83 by $1.46. The company had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.73 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 66.06% and a return on equity of 140.21%. Moderna’s revenue was up 1163.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.69) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Moderna news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.35, for a total value of $2,541,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Juan Andres sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.60, for a total transaction of $4,209,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 288,513 shares of company stock worth $63,497,871. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on MRNA shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $221.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Moderna from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Redburn Partners raised shares of Moderna from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Cowen started coverage on shares of Moderna in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Moderna from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $135.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $243.36.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

