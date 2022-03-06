Stonnington Group LLC Has $1.94 Million Position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Stonnington Group LLC raised its stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 649.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 19,470 shares during the quarter. Stonnington Group LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $1,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in Welltower by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in Welltower by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 77,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,640,000 after buying an additional 7,862 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Welltower by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 24,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after buying an additional 3,574 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Welltower by 0.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,481,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $286,892,000 after buying an additional 16,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Welltower by 6.7% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WELL stock opened at $87.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.19. Welltower Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.46 and a 52 week high of $89.80. The company has a market capitalization of $38.95 billion, a PE ratio of 83.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.02.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). Welltower had a return on equity of 2.86% and a net margin of 9.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is 234.62%.

WELL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho raised shares of Welltower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Welltower in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Welltower from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Welltower currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.94.

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

