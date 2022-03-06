Stonnington Group LLC Has $2.73 Million Holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Stonnington Group LLC raised its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) by 918.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,200 shares during the quarter. Stonnington Group LLC’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $2,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAL. FMR LLC increased its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 451,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,549,000 after purchasing an additional 154,596 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 186,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,289,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 126,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,699,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 132.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 212,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,762,000 after buying an additional 121,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 157.6% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 29,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,714,000 after buying an additional 17,885 shares in the last quarter. 86.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, General Counsel Randall S. Theisen sold 2,963 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.96, for a total value of $302,107.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kenneth Vecchione purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $97.81 per share, with a total value of $489,050.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.67.

Shares of WAL opened at $84.82 on Friday. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 12-month low of $83.04 and a 12-month high of $124.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $104.28 and its 200 day moving average is $106.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.52.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $561.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.46 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 22.96% and a net margin of 43.59%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s quarterly revenue was up 65.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 9.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is currently 16.15%.

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses on delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

