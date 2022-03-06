Stonnington Group LLC Has $2.95 Million Stock Holdings in Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR)

Stonnington Group LLC grew its stake in Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Get Rating) by 766.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 80,500 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC’s holdings in Endeavor Group were worth $2,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Endeavor Group by 8,134.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,184,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,326,000 after purchasing an additional 9,073,190 shares during the period. Elliott Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Endeavor Group during the second quarter worth approximately $115,458,000. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. grew its stake in Endeavor Group by 135.8% during the third quarter. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. now owns 4,013,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,081,000 after purchasing an additional 2,311,361 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Endeavor Group during the second quarter worth approximately $60,298,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Endeavor Group during the second quarter worth approximately $46,261,000. 33.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Endeavor Group alerts:

Shares of Endeavor Group stock opened at 27.05 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is 31.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is 28.80. Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of 22.02 and a 12 month high of 35.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46.

In other Endeavor Group news, CAO William K. Fullerton sold 22,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of 33.39, for a total value of 754,614.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Christian Muirhead sold 9,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of 33.47, for a total value of 331,353.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

EDR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Endeavor Group from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Citigroup increased their price target on Endeavor Group from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Endeavor Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Endeavor Group from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Endeavor Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Endeavor Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of 35.21.

Endeavor Group Profile (Get Rating)

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.