Stonnington Group LLC Has $3.13 Million Stock Holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Stonnington Group LLC grew its stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 684.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,750 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 19,850 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $3,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Genuine Parts by 0.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 176,981 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $19,827,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Genuine Parts by 13.1% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 26,774 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,386,000 after purchasing an additional 3,111 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts during the second quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Genuine Parts by 3,334.0% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 72,869 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,216,000 after purchasing an additional 70,747 shares during the period. 75.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GPC stock opened at $122.59 on Friday. Genuine Parts has a twelve month low of $108.15 and a twelve month high of $142.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $131.81 and its 200-day moving average is $129.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.40 billion, a PE ratio of 19.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.10.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.20. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 30.03% and a net margin of 4.76%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $0.895 dividend. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.37%.

Several research firms recently commented on GPC. Truist Financial began coverage on Genuine Parts in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $142.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Friday, February 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Genuine Parts has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.86.

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

