Stonnington Group LLC Increases Stock Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Stonnington Group LLC raised its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 263.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,830 shares during the quarter. Stonnington Group LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Southern by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 983,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,927,000 after acquiring an additional 272,410 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Southern by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 233,163 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,449,000 after acquiring an additional 20,539 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Southern by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 553,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,878 shares during the period. Violich Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Southern by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares during the period. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Southern by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 20,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 2,390 shares during the period. 59.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SO opened at $67.58 on Friday. The Southern Company has a 52-week low of $57.06 and a 52-week high of $69.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $67.05 and a 200-day moving average of $65.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.65 billion, a PE ratio of 29.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. Southern had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 116.81%.

In related news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total transaction of $56,871.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher C. Womack sold 4,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total transaction of $308,822.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 103,795 shares of company stock valued at $6,931,533 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

SO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho upgraded shares of Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Bank of America downgraded Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Southern from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Southern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

Southern Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

