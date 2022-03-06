Stonnington Group LLC Invests $3.22 Million in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 31,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $3,224,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of State Street by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 69,081 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,425,000 after acquiring an additional 4,969 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in State Street by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 25,983 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,416,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in State Street by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,186,489 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $185,239,000 after buying an additional 51,843 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD lifted its holdings in State Street by 89.9% during the 3rd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 6,970 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tealwood Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in State Street during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,686,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Get State Street alerts:

In other State Street news, EVP Andrew Erickson sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $1,424,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.12, for a total transaction of $413,342.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE STT opened at $80.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $95.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.29. The company has a market capitalization of $29.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.53. State Street Co. has a 12 month low of $76.92 and a 12 month high of $104.87.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. State Street had a net margin of 22.39% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.75%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on STT. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of State Street from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of State Street from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of State Street from $133.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of State Street from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, State Street has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.17.

State Street Profile (Get Rating)

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The firm operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.