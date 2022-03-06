Stonnington Group LLC Makes New $3.15 Million Investment in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Stonnington Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 143,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,154,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. KBC Group NV raised its position in Carnival Co. & by 34.4% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 248,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,218,000 after acquiring an additional 63,645 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in Carnival Co. & by 8.7% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 84,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,117,000 after acquiring an additional 6,804 shares during the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in Carnival Co. & during the third quarter worth about $1,719,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Carnival Co. & by 31.6% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 156,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,912,000 after acquiring an additional 37,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Carnival Co. & during the third quarter worth about $864,000. Institutional investors own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

In other Carnival Co. & news, CFO David Bernstein sold 7,670 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.38, for a total transaction of $163,984.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Arnold W. Donald sold 95,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.08, for a total transaction of $1,827,787.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCL stock opened at $17.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. Carnival Co. & plc has a fifty-two week low of $16.32 and a fifty-two week high of $31.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.80.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The company reported ($1.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 497.70% and a negative return on equity of 49.03%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & plc will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CCL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $24.50 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Carnival Co. & presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.05.

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

