Stonnington Group LLC Makes New Investment in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Stonnington Group LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,121 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,153,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 76.1% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 282 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 143.7% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 307 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. 77.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $125.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.50 and a fifty-two week high of $167.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.66. The company has a market cap of $111.08 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.41.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.10% and a return on equity of 55.62%. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMAT. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $166.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.62.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

