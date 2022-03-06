Stonnington Group LLC Purchases 23,250 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Stonnington Group LLC increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 659.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,775 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,250 shares during the quarter. Stonnington Group LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $2,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of COP. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 12.7% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 250,576 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $15,260,000 after purchasing an additional 28,243 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 1.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,008,903 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $548,643,000 after purchasing an additional 165,817 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the second quarter worth about $151,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the second quarter worth about $259,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 19.6% during the second quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,047 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares during the period. 79.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of COP stock opened at $100.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $130.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.41. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $47.85 and a 52 week high of $100.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $86.74 and a 200-day moving average of $74.44.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a $0.46 dividend. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.36%.
In other ConocoPhillips news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 105,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.08, for a total transaction of $7,680,561.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total value of $249,112.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 279,189 shares of company stock worth $23,202,685. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $95.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.82.
ConocoPhillips Company Profile (Get Rating)
ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.
