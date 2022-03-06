Stonnington Group LLC Purchases 28,743 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Stonnington Group LLC grew its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 484.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,680 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,743 shares during the quarter. Stonnington Group LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $3,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Private Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 122,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,615,000 after buying an additional 2,390 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 96,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,151,000 after buying an additional 1,755 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 16,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 9,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000.

NYSEARCA:ARKK opened at $60.23 on Friday. ARK Innovation ETF has a one year low of $57.50 and a one year high of $132.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $76.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.24.

