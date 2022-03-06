Stonnington Group LLC Purchases 510,000 Shares of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO)

Stonnington Group LLC raised its position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO – Get Rating) by 600.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 595,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 510,000 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC owned about 0.13% of Clear Channel Outdoor worth $1,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Clear Channel Outdoor by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 21,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,221 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 52,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 6,737 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 297,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 8,703 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 99.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 24,640 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 12,300 shares during the period. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. 94.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clear Channel Outdoor stock opened at $3.52 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.05. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.74 and a fifty-two week high of $4.10.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Clear Channel Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Clear Channel Outdoor from $3.50 to $3.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Clear Channel Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Barrington Research upgraded Clear Channel Outdoor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.75 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.50.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc provides outdoor advertising solutions. It operates through Americas Outdoor Advertising and International Outdoor Advertising segments. The Americas Outdoor Advertising segment consists of operations primarily in the U.S. The International Outdoor Advertising segment consists of operations primarily in Europe, Asia and Latin America.

