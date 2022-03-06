Stonnington Group LLC Purchases 8,070 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Stonnington Group LLC increased its position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) by 85.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,070 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC’s holdings in Datadog were worth $2,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 88.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 886 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Datadog by 59.6% during the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Datadog by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Datadog by 467.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.06% of the company’s stock.

DDOG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Datadog from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Datadog from $225.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Datadog from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Datadog from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Datadog from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.15.

Shares of DDOG opened at $142.19 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $152.03 and a 200 day moving average of $156.37. Datadog, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.73 and a fifty-two week high of $199.68. The firm has a market cap of $44.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,031.00 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a current ratio of 3.54.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.09. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 0.58% and a negative net margin of 2.02%. The company had revenue of $326.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Datadog news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 109,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.39, for a total value of $14,116,966.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Madre Armelle De sold 5,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.04, for a total value of $725,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 719,660 shares of company stock valued at $113,474,235. 20.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

