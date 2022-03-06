Stonnington Group LLC Purchases Shares of 14,000 Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,000 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,555,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Expedia Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 4,100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 168 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in Expedia Group in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. 97.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Expedia Group stock opened at $176.23 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $187.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.45. Expedia Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $136.77 and a fifty-two week high of $217.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.03, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The online travel company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.79. Expedia Group had a net margin of 0.14% and a return on equity of 5.96%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.92) EPS. Expedia Group’s quarterly revenue was up 147.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Expedia Group news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 20,000 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.17, for a total value of $3,603,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 2,338 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.81, for a total transaction of $488,197.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 150,691 shares of company stock worth $29,423,250 in the last three months. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EXPE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Friday, January 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Expedia Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $209.19.

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

