Stonnington Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Stonnington Group LLC grew its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) by 628.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,630 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 24,700 shares during the quarter. Stonnington Group LLC’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $2,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 11.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,392,957 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,144,000 after buying an additional 147,996 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 137.9% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 672,178 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,487,000 after purchasing an additional 389,673 shares in the last quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC grew its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 6.0% during the third quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 127,418 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,429,000 after purchasing an additional 7,223 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 279.0% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 18,950 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 13,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 103,894 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,873,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.15% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. increased their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.50 to C$102.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$91.00 to C$104.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$93.00 to C$106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$117.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.14.

NYSE TD opened at $77.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.04. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1-year low of $61.81 and a 1-year high of $86.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The bank reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $11.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.28 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 29.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.702 dividend. This represents a $2.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. This is a positive change from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.93%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

