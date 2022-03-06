Stonnington Group LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Stonnington Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 951.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,468 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,237 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $3,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Legacy Private Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 15,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,884,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,412,000 after purchasing an additional 52,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 219,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,265,000 after purchasing an additional 23,189 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTV opened at $144.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.08. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $124.87 and a 1-year high of $151.16.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

