Stonnington Group LLC Takes $2.02 Million Position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 13,832 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,022,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IFF. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the second quarter valued at approximately $618,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 11.9% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 251,258 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,539,000 after purchasing an additional 26,718 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 264.7% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 72,981 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,903,000 after purchasing an additional 52,970 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 116,657.7% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 30,357 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,535,000 after purchasing an additional 30,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 608.2% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 432 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

IFF stock opened at $123.50 on Friday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 12-month low of $123.42 and a 12-month high of $157.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $31.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.28, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $137.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.48.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.06. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 6.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is 312.87%.

Several analysts recently commented on IFF shares. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $187.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $170.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $188.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $127.00 to $121.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.93.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile (Get Rating)

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.