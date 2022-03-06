Strong (STRONG) Price Reaches $197.43 on Exchanges

Strong (CURRENCY:STRONG) traded up 7.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 6th. Over the last week, Strong has traded 22% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Strong coin can currently be bought for $197.43 or 0.00506213 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Strong has a market capitalization of $27.30 million and approximately $7.73 million worth of Strong was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002565 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001904 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.15 or 0.00043974 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,630.12 or 0.06743661 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39,038.11 or 1.00094297 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.32 or 0.00044398 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.78 or 0.00048161 BTC.

Strong Profile

Strong launched on August 10th, 2020. Strong’s total supply is 523,990 coins and its circulating supply is 138,269 coins. The official message board for Strong is medium.com/@strongblockio . Strong’s official Twitter account is @Strongblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Strong is strongblock.io

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongBlock is a blockchain-agnostic protocol to reward nodes for supporting the infrastructure of their blockchain. StrongBlock has made it possible for anyone to create a node in seconds — or add their own node — and receive STRONG token rewards every day. More nodes equals more resilience. “

Strong Coin Trading

