StrongHands Price Reaches $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (SHND)

StrongHands (CURRENCY:SHND) traded 30.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 6th. StrongHands has a total market capitalization of $134,731.96 and $109.00 worth of StrongHands was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, StrongHands has traded 32.6% lower against the dollar. One StrongHands coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get StrongHands alerts:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000130 BTC.

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PetroDollar (XPD) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded 28.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Version (V) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ARbit (ARB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000034 BTC.

StrongHands Profile

SHND is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. StrongHands’ total supply is 17,846,671,211 coins and its circulating supply is 17,612,056,795 coins. StrongHands’ official Twitter account is @SHNDcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for StrongHands is www.stronghands.info . The Reddit community for StrongHands is /r/stronghands and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongHands is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. It features an high 100% APR on PoS rewards. “

StrongHands Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StrongHands directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StrongHands should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy StrongHands using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for StrongHands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for StrongHands and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.