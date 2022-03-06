Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Stock Position Reduced by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank cut its holdings in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,931 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $4,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Sun Communities in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in Sun Communities by 1,126.7% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Sun Communities by 219.4% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sun Communities by 49.7% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sun Communities in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SUI stock opened at $181.66 on Friday. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.11 and a 1 year high of $211.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $192.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.14). Sun Communities had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 5.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sun Communities news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.63, for a total value of $88,815.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SUI shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $224.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $216.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $224.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sun Communities presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $214.43.

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Real Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals. The Real Property Operations segment owns, operates, and develops manufacture housing communities and recreational vehicle communities throughout the United States and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and expanding manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities.

