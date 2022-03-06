Sundrug Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SDGCF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Sundrug Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SDGCF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 84,200 shares, a growth of 38.3% from the January 31st total of 60,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 842.0 days.
SDGCF remained flat at $$25.35 on Friday. 300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,790. Sundrug Co.,Ltd. has a twelve month low of $25.16 and a twelve month high of $39.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.72.
Sundrug Co.,Ltd. Company Profile (Get Rating)
