Sundrug Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SDGCF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Sundrug Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SDGCF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 84,200 shares, a growth of 38.3% from the January 31st total of 60,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 842.0 days.

SDGCF remained flat at $$25.35 on Friday. 300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,790. Sundrug Co.,Ltd. has a twelve month low of $25.16 and a twelve month high of $39.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.72.

Sundrug Co.,Ltd. Company Profile

Sundrug Co, Ltd. engages in the pharmaceutical business. It operates through the Drug Store and Discount Store segments. The Drug Store segment sells pharmaceutical products, cosmetics, and general merchandise. The Discount Store segment offers household goods and food products. The company was founded by Yukimasa Tada in December 1957 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

