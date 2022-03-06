Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:SURVF) Short Interest Update

Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:SURVF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,453,700 shares, an increase of 37.0% from the January 31st total of 1,060,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 309.3 days.

Shares of SURVF stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.22. The company had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,860. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.10. Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $1.02 and a one year high of $1.24.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 24th.

Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the ownership of income-producing real estate, which is primarily used for retail and office purposes. The firm operates through the following business segments: Office, Retail and Convention. The Office segment comprises of Suntec city, park mall, and pacific highway.

