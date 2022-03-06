Super Zero Protocol Reaches Market Cap of $31.53 Million (SERO)

Super Zero Protocol (CURRENCY:SERO) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 6th. Super Zero Protocol has a total market cap of $31.53 million and approximately $286,764.00 worth of Super Zero Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Super Zero Protocol has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. One Super Zero Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.0910 or 0.00000232 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,639.98 or 0.06740653 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.29 or 0.00069691 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 23% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol Profile

SERO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 22nd, 2019. Super Zero Protocol’s total supply is 624,674,161 coins and its circulating supply is 346,291,012 coins. The official website for Super Zero Protocol is sero.cash . Super Zero Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SEROdotCASH . Super Zero Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@SERO.CASH

According to CryptoCompare, “SERO is a privacy coin Protocol supporting smart contract using Zero-Knowledge Proof. SERO adopt innovative UTXO+Account mixed mode. SERO is also a Privacy Protection platform which allows developers to issue privacy coins and use them in DApps, that means DApps can have Privacy features. It built a Zero-Knowledge Proof encryption library “Super-ZK” which is 20+ times faster than the latest zk-SNARKs (Sapling upgrade) that Zcash uses. “

Super Zero Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Super Zero Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Super Zero Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Super Zero Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

