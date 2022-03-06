SuperLauncher Trading Up 2.1% Over Last Week (LAUNCH)

SuperLauncher (CURRENCY:LAUNCH) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 6th. In the last week, SuperLauncher has traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar. SuperLauncher has a total market capitalization of $2.42 million and approximately $11,937.00 worth of SuperLauncher was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SuperLauncher coin can now be bought for $0.57 or 0.00001494 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SuperLauncher alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002605 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001864 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.74 or 0.00043603 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,532.16 or 0.06594430 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,234.07 or 0.99571874 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.53 or 0.00043047 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.22 or 0.00047457 BTC.

About SuperLauncher

SuperLauncher’s total supply is 6,200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,225,705 coins. SuperLauncher’s official Twitter account is @Super_Launcher

SuperLauncher Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperLauncher directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SuperLauncher should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SuperLauncher using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SuperLauncher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SuperLauncher and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.