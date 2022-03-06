Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:SDAC) Short Interest Update

Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:SDAC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,500 shares, a drop of 28.9% from the January 31st total of 23,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 87,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Sustainable Development Acquisition I stock opened at $9.76 on Friday. Sustainable Development Acquisition I has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $10.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.74.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SDAC. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Sustainable Development Acquisition I during the 2nd quarter worth $77,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sustainable Development Acquisition I during the 3rd quarter worth $98,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Sustainable Development Acquisition I during the 3rd quarter worth $158,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sustainable Development Acquisition I during the 2nd quarter worth $184,000. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Sustainable Development Acquisition I by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 5,002 shares during the last quarter. 62.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

