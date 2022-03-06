Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ) Short Interest Update

Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,340,000 shares, a decrease of 23.0% from the January 31st total of 1,740,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 935,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Suzano from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its position in Suzano by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 4,409,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,623,000 after purchasing an additional 13,429 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its position in Suzano by 195.8% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 3,177,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103,479 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Suzano by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,428,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,228,000 after purchasing an additional 271,012 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Suzano by 40.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 918,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,056,000 after purchasing an additional 264,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Suzano by 1,179.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 799,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,631,000 after purchasing an additional 737,349 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:SUZ opened at $11.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.94 and its 200 day moving average is $10.37. Suzano has a 52-week low of $8.37 and a 52-week high of $13.85.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 20th were given a dividend of $0.1306 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a yield of 1.1%. Suzano’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.00%.

Suzano SA engages in the production of hardwood pulp from eucalyptus and paper. It operates through the Pulp, and Paper segments. The Pulp segment comprises of production and sale of hardwood eucalyptus pulp and fluff mainly to supply the export market, with any surplus destined to the domestic market.

