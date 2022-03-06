SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $792.59.

SIVB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $715.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $850.00 to $800.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $985.00 to $935.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $860.00 price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

In other news, insider Laura Izurieta sold 6,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $688.94, for a total value of $4,176,354.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $674.79, for a total transaction of $674,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,142 shares of company stock valued at $18,600,770. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $101,000. Regatta Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $208,000. JustInvest LLC increased its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,819 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,234,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,147,972 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,491,564,000 after buying an additional 88,284 shares during the period. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SIVB opened at $543.12 on Friday. SVB Financial Group has a 52-week low of $467.22 and a 52-week high of $763.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $636.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $655.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $31.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.89.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $6.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.51 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 30.19%. SVB Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.40 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 31.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SVB Financial Group (Get Rating)

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment consists of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.