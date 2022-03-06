SVF Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SVFA) Short Interest Down 26.8% in February

SVF Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SVFA – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 422,300 shares, a drop of 26.8% from the January 31st total of 577,200 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 346,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

NASDAQ SVFA opened at $9.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.88. SVF Investment has a fifty-two week low of $9.67 and a fifty-two week high of $11.43.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SVF Investment by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 774,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,558,000 after buying an additional 169,105 shares during the last quarter. ATW Spac Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SVF Investment by 72.9% in the 3rd quarter. ATW Spac Management LLC now owns 86,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 36,506 shares in the last quarter. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS purchased a new position in shares of SVF Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,440,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of SVF Investment by 1,142.1% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,921,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of SVF Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,078,000.

SVF Investment Corp. is a blank check company. The company was formerly known as Gazelle Opportunities I (Cayman) Corp. SVF Investment Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Carlos, California.

