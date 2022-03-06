Syscoin Price Tops $0.52 on Major Exchanges (SYS)

Syscoin (CURRENCY:SYS) traded 9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 6th. One Syscoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.52 or 0.00001354 BTC on popular exchanges. Syscoin has a total market cap of $330.50 million and approximately $19.09 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Syscoin has traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Syscoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $101.84 or 0.00264572 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00013885 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001044 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000503 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001808 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Syscoin Coin Profile

SYS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 27th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 634,140,893 coins. Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Syscoin is /r/SysCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Syscoin’s official website is syscoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “SysCoin is a proof of work based alternative crypto currency with a block time of sixty seconds and 2 billion total currency units to be produced. “

Syscoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Syscoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Syscoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Syscoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Syscoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.