TAG Immobilien AG (OTCMKTS:TAGOF) Short Interest Update

TAG Immobilien AG (OTCMKTS:TAGOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 68,900 shares, an increase of 36.7% from the January 31st total of 50,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS TAGOF remained flat at $$32.63 during trading on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.63. TAG Immobilien has a 52-week low of $27.50 and a 52-week high of $32.93.

TAG Immobilien Company Profile (Get Rating)

TAG Immobilien AG, a real estate company, acquires, develops, and manages residential real estate properties in Germany. It also operates commercial real estate properties. As of December 31, 2020, the company managed approximately 88,300 residential units. The company was formerly known as TAG Tegernsee Immobilien-und Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to TAG Immobilien AG in September 2008.

