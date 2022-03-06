Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,065 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $1,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TSM. Carret Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 55.1% in the 3rd quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 24,060 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,686,000 after purchasing an additional 8,550 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 16.8% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,253,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 196.2% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 41,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,667,000 after purchasing an additional 27,689 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 5.0% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 828,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $92,521,000 after purchasing an additional 39,722 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TSM shares. DZ Bank started coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $154.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $125.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.88.

Shares of NYSE:TSM opened at $105.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $544.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.90. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1-year low of $103.81 and a 1-year high of $145.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $122.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.01.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.3897 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.11%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

