Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) Short Interest Up 45.5% in February

Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,630,000 shares, an increase of 45.5% from the January 31st total of 3,870,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days. Approximately 10.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In other news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 6,655,136 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.35, for a total value of $62,225,521.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,784,531 shares of company stock worth $63,581,038. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 69,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 13,329 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Talos Energy by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,628,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,759,000 after acquiring an additional 528,762 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Talos Energy by 2,120.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 21,878 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Talos Energy by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 28,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Talos Energy by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on TALO shares. TheStreet raised Talos Energy from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Talos Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Talos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Talos Energy from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.06.

Shares of NYSE TALO opened at $18.09 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.79 and a 200-day moving average of $11.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 2.99. Talos Energy has a fifty-two week low of $8.57 and a fifty-two week high of $18.93.

Talos Energy, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It focuses on the exploration, acquisition, exploitation and development of shallow and deepwater assets near existing infrastructure in the United State Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by John A.

