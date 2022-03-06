Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Bought by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 64.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,583 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,251 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Target were worth $4,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Center For Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Target in the third quarter valued at $305,000. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Target by 46.7% during the third quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 128,564 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,412,000 after acquiring an additional 40,953 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Target by 59.9% during the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 13,562 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,103,000 after acquiring an additional 5,078 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its stake in shares of Target by 7.1% during the third quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 9,518 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,177,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Management of KS Inc. increased its stake in shares of Target by 609.6% during the third quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 29,023 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,640,000 after acquiring an additional 24,933 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TGT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Target from $262.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Target from $260.00 to $252.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Target from $353.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Target in a report on Friday, February 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $270.83.

NYSE TGT opened at $224.10 on Friday. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $167.05 and a 12 month high of $268.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $107.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $217.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $234.95.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.33. Target had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 44.81%. The business had revenue of $31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 13.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.49%.

In other Target news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 28,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.60, for a total transaction of $6,466,064.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Target Profile (Get Rating)

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.