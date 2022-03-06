TCG BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD) Short Interest Down 23.9% in February

TCG BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 197,500 shares, a decrease of 23.9% from the January 31st total of 259,400 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 251,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TCG BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on TCG BDC in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded TCG BDC from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th.

Shares of CGBD opened at $14.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.42. TCG BDC has a 52-week low of $12.20 and a 52-week high of $14.62. The firm has a market cap of $751.38 million, a PE ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.90.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from TCG BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.25%. TCG BDC’s payout ratio is presently 47.41%.

In related news, CFO Thomas M. Hennigan acquired 3,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.04 per share, with a total value of $45,770.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CGBD. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in TCG BDC by 281.0% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 540,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,422,000 after buying an additional 398,700 shares during the last quarter. Gries Financial LLC purchased a new position in TCG BDC during the third quarter valued at $3,296,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in TCG BDC by 15.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,316,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,385,000 after buying an additional 174,758 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TCG BDC during the second quarter valued at $2,121,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of TCG BDC by 106.7% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 204,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,801,000 after purchasing an additional 105,354 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.95% of the company’s stock.

TCG BDC is an externally managed specialty finance company focused on lending to middle-market companies. TCG BDC is managed by Carlyle GMS Investment Management LLC, an SEC-registered investment adviser and a wholly owned subsidiary of The Carlyle Group L.P. Since it commenced investment operations in May 2013 through March 31, 2017, TCG BDC has invested more than $2.4 billion in aggregate principal amount of debt and equity investments prior to any subsequent exits or repayments.

