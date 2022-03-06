TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,545 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 3,745 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $11,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,923 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,516 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the third quarter worth $2,058,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 9.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,758,639 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $241,320,000 after acquiring an additional 154,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Homrich & Berg acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the third quarter worth $208,000. Institutional investors own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TEL opened at $133.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $43.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $149.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12 month low of $123.31 and a 12 month high of $166.44.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 21.87%. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 8,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.30, for a total value of $1,385,591.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 24,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.06, for a total transaction of $3,840,699.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on TEL. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Wolfe Research raised TE Connectivity from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $148.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.13.

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

