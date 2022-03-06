Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.08 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) will post $3.08 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Fourteen analysts have provided estimates for Teck Resources’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.39 billion and the highest is $4.14 billion. Teck Resources posted sales of $2.01 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 53.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Teck Resources will report full year sales of $12.03 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.23 billion to $14.78 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $11.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.26 billion to $15.26 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Teck Resources.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.34. Teck Resources had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 72.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently commented on TECK shares. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$55.00 to C$52.50 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$47.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$42.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$53.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.56.

Shares of NYSE TECK opened at $41.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Teck Resources has a 52 week low of $17.31 and a 52 week high of $41.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.27.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0981 per share. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. This is a boost from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is 11.68%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TECK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 72.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 360,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,365,000 after purchasing an additional 152,124 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Teck Resources by 5.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 535,442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,337,000 after acquiring an additional 26,820 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Teck Resources in the second quarter valued at $1,615,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Teck Resources by 119.1% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 32,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 17,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Teck Resources by 305.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,074,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,748,000 after acquiring an additional 808,971 shares in the last quarter. 48.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teck Resources Ltd. is a resource company, which engages in mining and development of mineral properties. It organized into business units focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, and energy. The firm also offers lead, silver, molybdenum and various specialty and other metals, chemicals and fertilizers.

