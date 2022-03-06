Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.60.

TGLS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tecnoglass from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Tecnoglass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Tecnoglass from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Sidoti upgraded shares of Tecnoglass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Tecnoglass from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

Get Tecnoglass alerts:

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TGLS. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tecnoglass by 466.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 540,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,155,000 after buying an additional 445,072 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Tecnoglass in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,596,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Tecnoglass by 660.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 264,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,927,000 after buying an additional 229,692 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its position in Tecnoglass by 229.0% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 306,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,029,000 after buying an additional 213,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Tecnoglass in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,840,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tecnoglass stock opened at $21.82 on Friday. Tecnoglass has a 12 month low of $8.21 and a 12 month high of $34.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.48, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.64.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.12. Tecnoglass had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 31.26%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tecnoglass will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from Tecnoglass’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Tecnoglass’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.44%.

Tecnoglass Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tecnoglass, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacturing, distribution, marketing, and installation of specification architectural glass and windows products sold to the construction industry. It operates through the following geographical segments: Colombia, United States, Panama, and Other.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tecnoglass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tecnoglass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.