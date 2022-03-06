Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $401.64.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Teleflex from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Teleflex from $391.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Teleflex from $320.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of Teleflex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Teleflex in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $415.00 price objective for the company.

TFX stock opened at $349.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Teleflex has a 1-year low of $289.00 and a 1-year high of $449.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $324.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $345.34. The firm has a market cap of $16.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.25, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.12.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical technology company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $761.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.60 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 15.71% and a return on equity of 17.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Teleflex will post 13.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.86%.

In other Teleflex news, CEO Liam Kelly sold 8,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $2,965,710.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,818 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,384,000 after purchasing an additional 3,173 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 8,639 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,679 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 917,743 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $368,740,000 after purchasing an additional 151,813 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 96.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,497 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $13,861,000 after purchasing an additional 16,955 shares during the period. 91.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

