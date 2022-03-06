Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $94.07.

A number of research firms have issued reports on THC. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Mizuho boosted their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. UBS Group raised Tenet Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th.

Shares of THC stock opened at $91.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12, a PEG ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.57, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.28. Tenet Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $49.15 and a fifty-two week high of $91.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.23.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $1.21. The business had revenue of $4.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 58.52% and a net margin of 5.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 11,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.01, for a total transaction of $859,521.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 5,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.86, for a total value of $451,510.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,048 shares of company stock worth $7,167,643 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 34,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,841,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,246,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 93.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment consists of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, microhospitals and physician practices.

