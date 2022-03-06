Tennant (NYSE:TNC) Position Boosted by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Get Rating) by 150.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,600 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.13% of Tennant worth $1,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TNC. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Tennant by 51.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 74,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,989,000 after acquiring an additional 25,630 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Tennant by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 597,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,717,000 after acquiring an additional 25,497 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Tennant during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,868,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in Tennant by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 396,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,288,000 after acquiring an additional 24,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Tennant by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 71,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,721,000 after acquiring an additional 24,556 shares in the last quarter. 86.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TNC opened at $79.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.12. Tennant has a 52 week low of $70.14 and a 52 week high of $87.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $276.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.35 million. Tennant had a return on equity of 18.43% and a net margin of 5.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Tennant will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Tennant’s payout ratio is 31.75%.

Tennant Co engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of cleaning solutions. Its products include equipment for maintaining surfaces in industrial, commercial, and outdoor environments, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, cleaning tools and supplies, and coatings for protecting, repairing and upgrading surfaces.

