TERA Hits Market Capitalization of $1.02 Million (TERA)

TERA (CURRENCY:TERA) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 6th. During the last seven days, TERA has traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One TERA coin can currently be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TERA has a total market cap of $1.02 million and $78,218.00 worth of TERA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002564 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001897 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.10 or 0.00043821 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,632.94 or 0.06748877 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39,068.42 or 1.00141903 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.37 or 0.00044526 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.78 or 0.00048141 BTC.

About TERA

TERA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 844,711,128 coins. TERA’s official Twitter account is @terafoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TERA is terafoundation.org

According to CryptoCompare, “TERA is actually a new re-invention of the blockchain protocol, which allowed to create a fully decentralized and high-performance blockchain platform for the development of DApps in JavaScript. In this case, the blockchain has a built-in cryptocurrency Tera, transactions on the network are free, and all DApps are stored inside the blockchain. “

Buying and Selling TERA

