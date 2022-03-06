Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $152.58.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TER shares. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Teradyne from $160.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Cowen decreased their target price on Teradyne from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Loop Capital started coverage on Teradyne in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $202.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $150.00 target price on Teradyne in a research report on Friday, January 28th.

In related news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $50,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marilyn Matz sold 4,349 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.86, for a total value of $716,976.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,124 shares of company stock valued at $3,618,482 over the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TER. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Teradyne during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Teradyne during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Teradyne during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Teradyne during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in Teradyne by 963.6% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

TER opened at $111.75 on Friday. Teradyne has a 52-week low of $102.51 and a 52-week high of $168.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.15 billion, a PE ratio of 20.14, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 3.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.05.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. Teradyne had a return on equity of 42.35% and a net margin of 27.57%. The business had revenue of $885.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $868.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. Teradyne’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Teradyne will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. This is a boost from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.93%.

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

