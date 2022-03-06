Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH) Short Interest Update

Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,140,000 shares, a growth of 37.2% from the January 31st total of 1,560,000 shares. Approximately 4.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 416,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.1 days.
Textainer Group stock traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 269,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 475,627. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.05. Textainer Group has a 52-week low of $22.94 and a 52-week high of $41.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.
Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.07. Textainer Group had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 35.11%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Textainer Group will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Textainer Group in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its stake in shares of Textainer Group by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,308 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Textainer Group by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,762 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Textainer Group by 47.5% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,950 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Textainer Group by 128.3% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,450 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 3,063 shares during the last quarter. 38.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TGH shares. TheStreet upgraded Textainer Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. B. Riley upped their price objective on Textainer Group from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Textainer Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Textainer Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.
About Textainer Group (Get Rating)
Textainer Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the purchase, management, leasing, and resale of a fleet of marine cargo containers. It operates through the following segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The Container Ownership segment consists primarily of standard dry freight containers and also includes special-purpose containers.
