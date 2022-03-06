Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH) Short Interest Update

Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,140,000 shares, a growth of 37.2% from the January 31st total of 1,560,000 shares. Approximately 4.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 416,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.1 days.

Textainer Group stock traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 269,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 475,627. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.05. Textainer Group has a 52-week low of $22.94 and a 52-week high of $41.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.07. Textainer Group had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 35.11%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Textainer Group will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Textainer Group’s payout ratio is 20.75%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Textainer Group in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its stake in shares of Textainer Group by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,308 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Textainer Group by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,762 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Textainer Group by 47.5% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,950 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Textainer Group by 128.3% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,450 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 3,063 shares during the last quarter. 38.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TGH shares. TheStreet upgraded Textainer Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. B. Riley upped their price objective on Textainer Group from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Textainer Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Textainer Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

Textainer Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the purchase, management, leasing, and resale of a fleet of marine cargo containers. It operates through the following segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The Container Ownership segment consists primarily of standard dry freight containers and also includes special-purpose containers.

