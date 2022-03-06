TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.17 Million

Equities research analysts expect TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Rating) to announce sales of $3.17 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for TG Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.00 million and the highest is $3.42 million. TG Therapeutics reported sales of $790,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 301.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 9th.

On average, analysts expect that TG Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $51.68 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $20.60 million to $105.81 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $222.33 million, with estimates ranging from $141.80 million to $279.05 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover TG Therapeutics.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.08). TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 7,784.36% and a negative return on equity of 82.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.71) EPS.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TGTX shares. B. Riley reduced their price objective on TG Therapeutics from $49.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on TG Therapeutics from $26.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 26th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on TG Therapeutics from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on TG Therapeutics from $55.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TG Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

In other TG Therapeutics news, CFO Sean A. Power sold 75,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.20, for a total value of $1,445,990.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael S. Weiss sold 37,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.20, for a total value of $720,940.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in TG Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in TG Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in TG Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TG Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in TG Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $99,000. 67.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TGTX stock opened at $8.77 on Friday. TG Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $8.05 and a 52-week high of $51.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 1.92.

TG Therapeutics, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its product pipeline includes TG-1501, TG-1701, Ublituximab, and Umbralisib. The company was founded by Michael Sean Weiss and Laurence H. Shaw on May 18, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

