Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLLY) Short Interest Up 45.1% in February

Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLLY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,300 shares, an increase of 45.1% from the January 31st total of 13,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Several research analysts have issued reports on THLLY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Thales from €125.00 ($140.45) to €100.00 ($112.36) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Thales from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Thales presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.00.

Get Thales alerts:

OTCMKTS:THLLY opened at $23.60 on Friday. Thales has a fifty-two week low of $15.69 and a fifty-two week high of $24.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.71.

Thales SA is a holding company that engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of electronic equipment and systems for aeronautics, naval, and defense sectors. It operates through the following segments: Defense and Security, Digital Identity and Security, Aerospace and Transport. The Defense and Security segment designs and delivers systems for the following domain: land, air, naval, space, and cyberspace.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Thales Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thales and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.