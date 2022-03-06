The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Short Interest Up 39.6% in February

The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,320,000 shares, a growth of 39.6% from the January 31st total of 9,540,000 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 5,390,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered AES from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on AES from $31.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on AES in a report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.17.

Shares of AES traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.82. The stock had a trading volume of 8,925,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,325,496. The firm has a market cap of $14.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.57, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.00. AES has a 52 week low of $19.76 and a 52 week high of $28.86.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. AES had a positive return on equity of 31.10% and a negative net margin of 4.61%. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that AES will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a $0.158 dividend. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -96.92%.

In other news, CEO Andres Gluski sold 524,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total value of $12,472,871.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AES. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in AES by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in AES by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 167,857 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,079,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in AES by 2.5% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC grew its position in AES by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 8,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A grew its position in AES by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 4,063 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU and Corporate and Other.

