The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) Short Interest Update

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 369,500 shares, an increase of 35.9% from the January 31st total of 271,800 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 169,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.
NTB has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $41.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,560,605 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $97,586,000 after purchasing an additional 17,657 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,371,585 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,215,000 after buying an additional 264,862 shares in the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,370,133 shares of the bank’s stock worth $90,326,000 after buying an additional 13,849 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,850,150 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,699,000 after buying an additional 12,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,639,232 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,209,000 after buying an additional 7,107 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.58% of the company’s stock.
Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The bank reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 31.56%. The business had revenue of $127.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s payout ratio is currently 53.99%.
Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Company Profile (Get Rating)
The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd. provides community banking and wealth management business. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guernsey, The Bahamas, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom. The Bermuda and the Cayman Islands segment offers a range of retail and corporate banking services to individuals, local businesses, captive insurers, reinsurance companies, trust companies, and hedge funds.
