The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Short Interest Update

The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,790,000 shares, a drop of 25.6% from the January 31st total of 9,130,000 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,840,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.
Shares of BK stock opened at $50.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.05. Bank of New York Mellon has a 52-week low of $44.19 and a 52-week high of $64.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.14.
Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 23.26% and a return on equity of 9.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of New York Mellon will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Financial LLC lifted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 7,758 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 7,485 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,247 shares of the bank’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc boosted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 51,880 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,300,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 8,144 shares of the bank’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Barclays upped their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $62.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.40.
Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile (Get Rating)
The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bank of New York Mellon (BK)
- 3 Hedge Fund Favorite Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Growth Stocks to Adopt Right Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.