The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) is Nexus Investment Management ULC’s 8th Largest Position

Nexus Investment Management ULC increased its position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 554,881 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,050 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia makes up approximately 4.0% of Nexus Investment Management ULC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Nexus Investment Management ULC’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $39,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 124.5% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 595 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 622.3% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 809 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 317.0% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 934 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. 47.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BNS traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $73.26. The company had a trading volume of 1,754,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,724,481. The stock has a market cap of $88.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.20. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a fifty-two week low of $59.05 and a fifty-two week high of $74.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating ) (TSE:BNS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The bank reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.52. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 25.54% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be paid a $0.7884 dividend. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 4th. This is an increase from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.76%.

Several analysts have recently commented on BNS shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$89.00 to C$99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$97.00 to C$99.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Fundamental Research increased their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $87.68 to $100.91 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$90.00 to C$91.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Veritas Investment Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.74.

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services, including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury, smaller operating segments and business line elimination items.

